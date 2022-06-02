Crowds turned away from the Mall as barriers shut ahead of platinum jubilee parade

A crowd of people appeared to be turned away from the Mall as barriers were shut ahead of the first parade of the platinum jubilee weekend.

The Independent’s reporter at the scene, Colin Drury, said there seemed to be all kinds of organisational problems just hours before Trooping the Colour.

Groups were directed to one entrance, St George’s Steps, only to be told by security that it was closed, and directed to another entrance three miles away - which was previously shut.

