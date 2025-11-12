White House weighs in on calls for Andrew to testify in US on Epstein

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked if Donald Trump thinks Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor should testify to Congress on the Jeffrey Epstein scandal during a briefing on Wednesday (12 November).

Members of Congress have written to Andrew seeking an interview with him in connection with his “long-standing friendship” with the paedophile financier.

The committee on oversight and government reform, which is investigating Epstein's “sex trafficking operations” and the US government’s handling of the case, said it had identified “financial records containing notations such as ‘massage for Andrew’ that raise serious questions”.

In its letter to Andrew, it cited “well-documented allegations” involving the former prince and accuser Virginia Giuffre, and a recently revealed 2011 email exchange in which Andrew told him, “we are in this together”. Andrew has continuously denied any wrongdoing, and the request is not a subpoena.