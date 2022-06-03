Queen pulls out of thanksgiving service after 'discomfort’ at Jubilee celebrations

The Queen will miss a national service of thanksgiving on Friday “with great reluctance” after experiencing “some discomfort” during Thursday’s platinum jubilee celebrations, Buckingham Palace has said.

The 96-year-old monarch will stay away from the event at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, as will her son Prince Andrew, who has contracted Covid-19.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said the Queen “greatly enjoyed” her birthday parade and flypast in London but “did experience some discomfort”.

