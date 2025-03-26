What to expect from Rachel Reeves’ spring statement

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will give an update on her plans for the UK economy in her spring statement on Wednesday, 26 March.

Ms Reeves has ruled out any ‘tax and spend’ policies but has spoken about cutting the civil service workforce by 15 per cent.

The chancellor has already spoken about shaking up the civil service, including cutting 10,000 jobs by the end of the decade.

Reeves has said she remains confident that living standards will increase during the course of this parliament.