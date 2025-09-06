Most bizarre moments from Reform UK party conference

The Reform UK party conference 2025 in Birmingham had plenty of moments that left attendees—and viewers—talking. From surprise musical performances to controversial speeches, the event didn’t hold back.

Dame Andrea Jenkyns kicked things off with a dramatic entrance, performing her own song, “Insomniac”, live on stage.

The conference also drew criticism for hosting a vaccine-sceptic cardiologist, who falsely claimed that Covid vaccines may have contributed to illnesses in the royal family.

Nigel Farage made a show-stopping entrance himself, walking on to the beats of “Street Rev Anthem” by Aiyo.