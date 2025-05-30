Watch: Robert Jenrick confronts TfL ‘fare dodgers’ in social media video

Robert Jenrick has released a video of himself confronting alleged fare dodgers on the London Underground, as he claimed lawbreakers are “chipping away at society”.

The shadow justice secretary visited Stratford station where he filmed several alleged fare dodgers appearing to break the law.

The former Conservative leadership contender is also seen reporting a suspected fare dodger to officials, telling him: “You’re on camera, mate, you’re bang to rights”.

Mr Jenrick adds: “The state needs to reassert itself, and go after lawbreakers.”