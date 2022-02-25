Diplomacy is “absolutely off the table” after Russia’s “aggressive” invasion of Ukraine, Ben Wallace has said.

The UK’s defence secretary described Vladimir Putin’s actions as “naked and aggressive”, adding that Britain has already reminded Russia of their “obligations to the Geneva Conventions” and to “uphold humanitarian law”.

“At the moment, diplomacy is absolutely off the table,” Mr Wallace said during an appearance on BBC Breakfast.

“I’m not sure what more diplomacy will achieve at this very moment in time.”

