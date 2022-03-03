Vladimir Putin urged to ‘get out of Ukraine’ by former president Petro Poroshenko

Vladimir Putin has been urged to “get out of Ukraine” by Petro Poroshenko, the country’s former president.

Speaking to a Canadian broadcaster from Kyiv, the politician suggested that the Russian army is facing “unimaginable losses” during an invasion that isn’t going to plan.

“Mr Putin, get out of Ukraine,” Mr Poroshenko demanded during an emotional appearance.

“That is the only thing that will bring peace - not only to Ukraine - but the whole world.”

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.