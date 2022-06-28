At least 46 dead bodies were found in a truck’s trailer in San Antonio, Texas, on Monday evening, in what authorities suspect may be an instance of cross-border migrant trafficking gone wrong.

Officials confirmed another 16 people - including four children - were taken to local hospitals in varying conditions.

Police have taken three people into custody.

Mexico foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard called the suffocation of the people in the truck the “tragedy in Texas” while San Antonio’s mayor Ron Nirenberg called it a “horrific human tragedy”.

