Santa-clad activists steal supermarket food in cost of living protest

A group of activists dressed as Santa Claus and Elves stole C$3,000 (£1,623) worth of items from a supermarket in Montreal, Canada.

Robins des ruelles, or Robins of the Alleys, named after the folklore outlaw who steals from the rich to give to the poor, said they carried out the stunt in order to highlight the cost of living crisis.

Posting the footage online, the group said: “A handful of businesses are holding our vital needs hostage... For us, this is theft and they are the thieves.”

Some of the food was then dropped under a Christmas tree in a public square, whilst some was distributed to community fridges, the group said.