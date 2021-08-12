Emergency services are attending a “serious and tragic” incident in Plymouth this evening, amid reports of gunshots being fired.

Scores of air ambulances have been filmed surrounding the area while two were filmed taking off from a grassy field in Keyham.

South Western Ambulance Service said it was called just after 6pm on Thursday to an “ongoing incident” in the area.

A number of officers were filmed in the area and an unverified video appeared to capture a person lying on the ground covered with a blanket.

There have been “multiple fatalities” following the incident, according to Sky News.