Sri Lankans protest ‘corrupt leaders’ amid presidential vote

A protest broke out in Sri Lanka following the announcement that Ranil Wickremesinghe had been elected as president.

Despite his unpopularity with the public, MPs elected Wickremesinghe over his main rival, Dullus Alahapperuma, with 134 votes to 82 in the parliamentary vote.

Protesters held a silent vigil on the steps of the presidential building following the news.

The island of 22 million is suffering from a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine.

