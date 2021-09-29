Sir Keir Starmer laughed off heckles from sections of the audience as he made his speech at Labour party conference.

"At this time on a Wednesday it's normally the Tories that are heckling me," the Labour leader said, joking about PMQs.

"It doesn't bother me then and it won't bother me now."

Mr Starmer's response drew loud applause from the crowd, drowning out those who had been heckling him moments before.

Later on in his speech, he made another joke, branding Boris Johnson’s father a “tool maker.”