In hot water: Car thieves hide in hot tub after crime spree

A pair of car thieves were caught hiding in a hot tub following a spate of car thefts across Yorkshire.

In October 2024, stolen vehicles were spotted heading in convoy towards Doncaster. Officers successfully deflated one of the car’s tyres with a stinger device, before the group abandoned it in a nearby housing estate.

A police dog tracked down Ryan Wilkinson, 25, of St Edwins Drive, Dunscroft and Adrian Askin, 28, of Poplar Road, Skellow, where they were found soaking wet, hiding under a hot tub lid in a garden. Cyle Jenkins, 23, of Princess Avenue, Stainforth, was found in a trailer.

The trio pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated burglary, one burglary, and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle. They were sentenced to a combined 30 years in prison on Friday (21 November).