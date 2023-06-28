Watch: Titan submersible wreckage brought ashore after fatal implosion

Debris from the Titan submersible that imploded while on a voyage to the wreck of the Titanic earlier this month was brought ashore by a Canadian-flagged ship on Wednesday 28 June.

Footage from the Canadian Broadcast Corporation showed what appeared to be the nose of the watercraft and other shattered fragments wrapped in a white tarp pulled up by a crane.

The ship arrived at St John’s harbour in Newfoundland on Wednesday morning.

The debris is expected to shed more light on the cause of the catastrophic implosion that killed all five people on board the Titan submersible.