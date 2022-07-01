Tory whip suspended from Chris Pincher after formal investigation launched

Boris Johnson has agreed that the Conservativewhip should be suspended from Chris Pincher while the MP is investigated by the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme, a Tory spokeswoman has said.

This comes after Pinched resigned after he is said to have groped two men while drunk.

In a resignation letter sent to Boris Johnson, he said he had “embarrassed himself and other people” by drinking too much at the Conservative Party’s private members’ club.

