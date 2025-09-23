Trump struggles to pronounce acetaminophen during press conference

Donald Trump stumbled over the pronunciation of acetaminophen whilst making an unproven claim that paracetamol is linked to autism.

Speaking in the Oval Office with RFK Jr on Monday (23 September), the pair suggested that the use of paracetamol - or Tylenol in the US - in pregnancy is linked to an increase risk of autism.

Struggling to pronounce acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, the US president asked: “Is that okay?”

Describing the drug as “not good”, Mr Trump said that pregnant women should only take it in extreme cases as it can be “very dangerous to the woman’s health”.

The maker of Tylenol and medical experts have heavily disputed the claims, saying that Tylenol remains the safest drug to take during pregnancy for fever and pain.