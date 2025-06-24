A furious Donald Trump erupted over Iran and Israel’s ceasefire violation in expletive rant as he headed for the Nato summit.

After accusing both the Iranian and Israeli militaries of violating a ceasefire just hours after it came into effect, an angry Trump spoke to reporters outside the White House on Tuesday (24 June).

He said: “They don’t know what the f*** they’re doing.”

The breaches came within hours after Trump had pleaded with both countries to “not violate" the ceasefire, as he announced a halt to hostilities was in effect from 8am Israeli time (6am UK time).