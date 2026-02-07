Donald Trump refused to apologise for sharing a video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes.

Some described it as “disgusting” and “racist” and condemned the president for sharing the video on his Truth Social account.

The video was taken down 12 hours after it was posted, with a senior White House official saying a staffer posted it “erroneously.”

The president spoke publicly for the first time since the video was released on Air Force One on Friday night (6 January).

He said he “didn’t see the whole thing”.

When asked if he was going to apologise, he replied: “No, I didn’t make a mistake.”