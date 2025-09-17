How much will Donald Trump’s UK state visit cost taxpayers?

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in the UK for an “unprecedented” second state visit on Tuesday (16 September).

King Charles will meet the US President on Wednesday, while the Princess of Wales will spend the day with the US First Lady at Frogmore Gardens to meet with Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and members of the Squirrels programme.

Prince William and Kate will initially meet the US president and first lady at Windsor estate before they join the King and Queen for a carriage procession to the castle.

The visit will include a state banquet at St George’s Hall and a day at Chequers with the Prime Minister.

Trump’s first state visit in 2019 cost around £3.9 million, mostly on policing, with total expenses amounting to more than £5 million in today’s money.