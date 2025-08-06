Watch: Trump envoy Witkoff meets with Putin as Russia-Ukraine peace deadline looms

Watch as US envoy Steve Witkoff meets with Vladimir Putin in Moscow just days ahead of a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire deadline.

Footage released by the Kremlin on Wednesday (6 August) shows Witkoff greeting the Russian president, with the two shaking hands ahead of their meeting.

On Tuesday, the US president said that the outcome of the talks would inform his next moves and determine whether he places additional tariffs on Moscow.

Earlier footage released by Russian media showed Witkoff walking with Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president's envoy for investment and economic cooperation, through Zaryde Park next to the Kremlin.