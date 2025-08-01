Foreign leaders ‘ringing Trump’s phone’ to cut tariff deals, claim White House

The White House says foreign leaders are “ringing Donald Trump’s phone” to negotiate trade deals after the US president announced a new wave of levies for over 90 countries.

On Thursday (31 July), Mr Trump announced a huge series of “reciprocal tariffs” ranging from 10% to 40% just hours before the original Friday (1 August) deadline.

Speaking at The White Office, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said: “I know foreign leaders are ringing his phone and realising that this deadline is a real thing for them so they’re bringing offers to the table.”

Most of the announced tariffs will not go into effect until 7 August, except for 35% tariffs on Canada, which begin from 1 August.