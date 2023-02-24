Watch Bel Trew report from Bucha on the anniversary of Ukraine’s invasion

Watch as Bel Trew reports from the ground in Bucha on the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

One year on from the beginning of Vladimir Putin's war, The Independent's International Correspondent spoke to residents of the city, where the scars from Russia’s brutal occupation remain.

"[I feel] nothing. I feel emptiness," Anna, the grieving fiancee of a soldier who was killed in the conflict, said.

"We don't have anger. I don't know, we feel just emptiness," his mother, Tetiana, added.

"He saved us... but we couldn't save him."

