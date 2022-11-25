Kanye West drops US presidency campaign video taking aim at Donald Trump

Kanye West has released his much-anticipated US presidential campaign video for 2024, taking aim at Donald Trump.

The rapper, also known as Ye, revealed that he asked Trump to run as his Vice President - an offer that promptly was shot down.

He also alleged that Trump spoke derogatorily about Kim Kardashian, and the rapper criticised the former president for not “freeing the January sixers.”

West claims Trump started “screaming” at him across the table saying he’s going to lose, to which he says he replied: “Hold on Trump, you’re talking to Ye.”

