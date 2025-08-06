Moment man brandishes gun at teens in McDonald’s before aiming it at police

This is the moment a man brandished a gun at a group of teenagers in McDonald's before turning it on police officers.

Footage shared by South Wales Police on Monday (4 August) shows Jacob Jenkins sitting down at the restaurant in Rhondda when he opens his coat to reveal a bullet proof vest underneath.

After one of the teenagers asked him if he was a police officer, he drew a gun from his coat pocket and replied “marines”. The group of youths quickly left and reported the incident to the police.

Jenkins later pointed a gun at an officer as he was stopped on a street before he fled the scene.

Jenkins, 29, Holly Street, Rhydyfelin, Rhondda Cynon Taf, has been sentenced to four years and one month, with an extended period of three years after pleading guilty to to possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of an imitation firearm in a public place, and two counts of possession of a bladed article in public.