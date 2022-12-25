Police cordon off Wallasey pub after woman shot dead in Christmas Eve shooting

Merseyside Police are hunting a gunman after a woman was shot dead and others were injured inside a pub on Christmas Eve.

This footage shows the scene on Christmas morning at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village as police cordoned off the pub.

A number of people were injured after the gunman opened fire inside the busy pub, with three men hospitalised.

Police said they were called to the scene at around 11:50pm following reports of gunshots.

