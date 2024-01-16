Fake 911 call to White House prompts emergency response

A fake 911 call that the White House was on fire sent emergency vehicles to the address on Monday morning (15 January), when Joe Biden and his family were at Camp David.

Fire engines and other emergency vehicles responded to a report just after 7am that the White House was ablaze and a person was trapped inside.

Within minutes, District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services and US Secret Service personnel determined that it was a false report and called off the response.

A person who was reached at the callback number for the 911 report indicated they did not place it.