The moment lightning struck close to the White House in Washington DC on Thursday night (4 August) has been caught on camera.

Footage shows the moment a bolt of lightning hits Lafayette Park during the severe thunderstorm, with the White House visible in the background.

At least three people were killed during the storm, while one person remains in hospital in critical condition.

James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, died after being hit by lightning in Lafayette Park, along with a 29-year-old man who has not been named by police.

