Winston Churchill’s surprising daily habit during Second World War revealed

Winston Churchill used to take a nap in the middle of the day during the Second World War, his grandson has revealed.

Appearing on the Rosebud podcast with Gyles Brandreth on Tuesday (11 November), Sir Nicholas Soames discussed his grandfather’s daily routine, which always included an afternoon nap.

He said that after the former prime minister held his war cabinet meeting, he would drink several glasses of champagne, white wine and brandy at lunch before getting into his pyjamas and hopping into bed.

Sir Nicholas said he would rest for about two and a half hours, after which he would get up and continue working until the early hours of the morning. “This is the only way he could manage it at his age”, he added.