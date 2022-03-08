Women are refusing to leave Ukraine and ‘working around the clock’ to help

A women’s rights expert and Ukrainian native has made the bold statement that she is not leaving Ukraine, as she is more useful to her country if she stays in it.

Mariya Dmytriyeva, who lives in Kyiv, works for the Democracy Development Centre.

She explained in an interview with CBC news that women are ‘working around the clock’ to help Ukraine, and she would feel useless if she became a refugee.

