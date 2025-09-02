Yvette Cooper has revealed that she has Union Jack and St George’s flags scattered around her home, and has encouraged Britons to display the emblems, saying people should “put them up anywhere”.

The Home Secretary told BBC Breakfast on Tuesday (2 September) that she has tablecloths and bunting adorned with the Union Jack, St George’s flag, and the Yorkshire rose in her house.

Appearing on Times Radio, Ms Cooper added, “Oh put ‘em up anywhere. I would put them up anywhere. I mean, we put them up anywhere. We have the St George’s flag above the Pontefract Castle. We fly [it] in my constituency,” insisting that the flags should not be used “for division.”