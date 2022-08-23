Premier League: Man United's Erik ten Hag 'really happy' with victory over Liverpool

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag expressed his delight at his football club’s 2-1 win over Liverpool on 22 August.

Monday’s fixture at Old Trafford was Mr ten Hag’s first Premier League win since he took charge of United, after defeats against Brighton and Brentford.

“I’m really satisfied and happy... We wanted a different approach and we have got that... We have a long way to go. We are in process, you have to deal with setbacks as well as highlights. We have just started,” Mr ten Hag said.

