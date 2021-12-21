Olympian Adam Peaty finishes third at Sports Personality of the Year awards

Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty’s remarkable 2021 was finalised by coming in the top three of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

Mr Peaty took third spot in the public vote for the prestigious award, with diver Tom Daley coming second behind winner Emma Raducanu.

Boxer Tyson Fury, footballer Raheem Sterling and Paralympic cyclist Dame Sarah Storey were amongst the nominees.

"It's a huge honour to be shortlisted," Peaty said while holding his award.

He added: "The main important thing is we came away with a recognition for the sport."

Sign up to our newsletters.