Protestors have gathered in Tokyo to call for the Olympic Games to be cancelled amid the ongoing pandemic.

Due to a spike in Covid-19 cases, Japan declared a state of emergency in the city last Thursday, which will last through the Games.

Demonstrators gathered in front of a five-star hotel in Tokyo, where the International Olympics Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach is staying.

They chanted “no more Olympics” and held signs suggesting that Bach and the IOC were not welcome in the capital.