Arsenal star Gabriel fends off baseball bat-wielding mugger at home

Arsenal star Gabriel fought off a robber with a baseball bat who was attempting to steal his car, in newly-released CCTV footage.

Gabriel Magalhaes, known by his first name, had just returned to his home in Barnet when he was approached by three men on the night of 20 August.

The men ordered the footballer to give them his car keys but he refused to do so. The man who had a baseball bat, Abdi Muse, has since been arrested and jailed for five years at Harrow Crown Court.