Mikel Arteta saluted the “attitude and commitment” of his Arsenal players after they beat West Ham 2-0 to climb into the top four.

The Gunners won comfortably without striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who has been dropped and stripped of the captaincy following a breach of discipline.

Instead it was youngsters Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe who grabbed their chance with second-half goals.

It is quite a turnaround for Gunners boss Arteta, who were rock bottom of the Premier League after three matches of the season, without a point or a goal to their name.

