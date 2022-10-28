Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed Pablo Mari is “in hospital but seems to be okay” after being stabbed in Milan.

The 29-year-old football player, who is currently on loan at Italian club Monza, was one of six people who were stabbed in a shopping centre on Thursday evening.

He is being treated for injuries described as “not life-threatening”.

“I know that Edu has been in touch with his relatives and that he is in hospital,” Arteta said of Mari.

“He seems to be okay.”

