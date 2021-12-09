The Ashes: Australia strengthen grip on first test with Travis Head century

Australia are in command of the first Ashes test after day two at The Gabba.

The hosts closed on 343-7, a lead of 196 runs, following an impressive century from Travis Head off 85 balls.

He becomes the third-fastest batsman to reach 100 in the long history of the series, swinging the first test decisively in Australia's favour.

After being dismissed for 147 on the opening day, England had little margin for error with the ball but struggled in the Brisbane heat on a draining day two.

