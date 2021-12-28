Joe Root has accepted England Test cricket needs "wholesale changes" after a crushing Ashes defeat to Australia.

The tourists self-destructed on the third morning in Melbourne to hand Australia victory by an innings and 14 runs as well as a decisive 3-0 series lead.

It marked England's worst batting display yet in a trip littered with limp performances.

"Maybe you look back at 2015 and the reset that happened in white-ball cricket and maybe that’s something that needs to be happening in our red-ball game as well," captain Root said.

Sign up to our newsletters here.