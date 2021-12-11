England captain Joe Root has defended his decision to bat first against Australia, despite a crushing nine-wicket defeat in the first Ashes test.

Root and co. lost their final eight wickets for just 77 runs on the fourth day, finishing on 297 all out, before the hosts knocked off their tiny target of 20 in five overs.

"I look back on the toss and I think it was the right decision. Being 29-4 makes it look like that's not the case and credit to Australia to exploit those conditions a little bit," Root said.

