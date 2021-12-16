James Anderson is primed and ready to step back onto the pitch for England's second Ashes test against Australia in Adelaide, should his captain "need" him.

The 39-year-old played his first match at the picturesque ground as a 20-year-old in 2003 and returns as one of the most prolific seamers in recent history.

"I’m just focused on my bowling and fitness being as good as they can be, so if the captain wants me, I’ll be ready," Anderson said ahead of his potential comeback.

