Arteta: 'Unpleasant situation' as Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta announced that the club have stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy and the forward will not be considered for selection against West Ham on Wednesday night.

A statement released by the club said: "Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday's match against West Ham United."

Discussing the disciplinary action and how the striker reacted, Arteta said: "He had to accept the decision.

"It is a really unpleasant situation."

Aubameyang's long-term future with the club remains unclear.

Sign up to our newsletters.