Arsenal have stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the club captaincy, following a "disciplinary breach".

The forward will not be considered for selection for Wednesday’s Premier League derby against West Ham, having already been dropped for last weekend's 3-0 win against Southampton.

While manager Mikel Arteta has not revealed the exact breach, it has been reported that Aubameyang "returned late" from an authorised trip abroad.

"We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed."

