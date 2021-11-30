Lionel Messi has reacted to winning his record seventh Ballon d'Or, describing the award as "really special".

The Paris Saint-Germain forward beat Robert Lewandowski to the prize, while Chelsea midfielder Jorginho finished third in the voting.

"This trophy is really special. It gives me a feeling of accomplishment with the Argentine national team," Messi said, referencing his nation's Copa America victory last summer.

"It was indeed a special year for me and of course it helped me in this new stage of my life."

