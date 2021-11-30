Jurgen Klopp has shared his surprise after Lionel Messi beat Robert Lewandowski to the Ballon d'Or.

The Argentine scooped the award for a record seventh time on Monday and Lewandowski - Bayern Munich's imperious striker - finished second in the vote, but many believe he should have topped the list.

"I'm really not sure about it," Klopp said.

"I think that you can always give it to Lionel Messi for the career that he has had. But if you don't give it to Robert Lewandowski this time then it's quite tricky to get it at all."

Sign up to our newsletters here.