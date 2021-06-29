Charles Barkley was caught awkwardly trying to turn his phone off during a live TV broadcast over the weekend.

The NBA legend, who was co-hosting a show on TNT, failed to stop his device from making noise as Ernie Johnson questioned what the interruption was.

Barkley admitted the sound was coming from his phone and apologised profusely while attempting to silence it.

Johnson then took matters into his own hands and took the device away, hiding it at the back of the set, much to the amusement of the rest of the panel and those watching at home.