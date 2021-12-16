Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is reluctant to jeopardise his team's spirit with big January signings.

The Blues have made an impressive start to the season, challenging for the Premier League title while also qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Tuchel has credited a feel-good factor in the squad for their impressive form and wants to "protect" that feeling by avoiding January signings - as long as injuries clear up.

He also confirmed that two key midfielders - N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic - are close to making their returns.

