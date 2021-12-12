Tuchel hails Jorginho for ‘sacrificing himself’ in match-winning performance vs Leeds

Thomas Tuchel has hailed Chelsea midfielder Jorginho for "sacrificing himself" and playing through the pain for weeks on end.

The Italian scored two penalties to help his team secure a 3-2 win over Leeds at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

He converted his second spot-kick in the 93rd minute, ensuring Chelsea kept their Premier League title challenge on track.

After the match, Tuchel revealed that Jorginho has been "suffering" after playing so many games in 2021.

"Jorgi has been sacrificing himself for many weeks," the boss said.

Interested in sport? Sign up to our newsletters here.