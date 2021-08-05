Chelsea are reportedly set to make a £100 million offer for Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku.

The Premier League club had an £86 million bid for the Belgian rejected earlier this week, but are said to be keen to land the Serie A star.

Lukaku was previously on the books at Chelsea between 2011 and 2014 but made just 15 appearances in all competitions before being sold to Everton.

He has since developed into one of the best strikers in Europe following spells at Manchester United and Inter and could be offered a £250,000-per-week deal if a fee is agreed.