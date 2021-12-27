Thomas Tuchel praised Romelu Lukaku after he made a welcome return to fire Chelsea to victory against Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

The striker scored within 11 minutes of coming off the bench at half-time, before winning a last-minute penalty to ensure the Blues secured a 3-1 win.

After the match, Tuchel praised Lukaku and suggested he doesn’t need “a speech” from the manager to inspire him to score goals.

“He knows what he’s doing, he did nothing else his whole life and he just needs to get fit,” Tuchel said of his striker’s ability.

